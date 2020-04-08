Benefits of Mom and Baby Yoga

The experience when doing mom and baby yoga its definitely unpredictable of course, but it's really nice, you incorporate a lot of songs, it's very open.

So any time that baby's fussing or crying or needs your attention, you can feed them, or you can change them.

And usually if you start doing a little song or incorporate them, they're pretty happy and sometimes you get a lot of squealing, sometimes you get laughing, sometimes babies go completely calm if you're maybe doing something more relaxing, so it's a beautiful experience.

I think it's a nice experience because they're getting an introduction into physical activity so its setting them up for a healthy lifestyle.

It's also nice for them to interact with other babies.

If someone would like to have a mom and baby yoga experience, speak to a local yoga instructor who specializes in mom and baby yoga.

