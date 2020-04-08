R. Kelly's Request for Release Denied by Judge | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 hour ago R. Kelly's Request for Release Denied by Judge | THR News Judge Ann M. Donnelly wrote in her order that the singer is "a flight risk and poses a danger to the community, especially prospective witnesses." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this