Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meet the Shetland woman sewing coronavirus scrubs for the NHS

Meet the Shetland woman sewing coronavirus scrubs for the NHS

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Meet the Shetland woman sewing coronavirus scrubs for the NHS

Meet the Shetland woman sewing coronavirus scrubs for the NHS

An army of volunteers in Shetland are distributing homemade scrubs to NHS hospitals.

Health workers have found themselves in need due to an increase in the turnover of hospital uniforms due to COVID-19 hygiene concerns.

One volunteer and former nurse, Polly Brodie has documented herself stitching and sewing some of her designs.

Polly told Newsflare: "As with many people, I felt I had no skills to offer during the pandemic lockdown, but a friend sent me a link for Shetland Scrubs.

"Using my vast collection of fabric and sharing it with others to make scrubs, has given me a routine and a sense that, in some small way I am helping.

I am also giving some of my friends tips and advice, where I can.

And likewise, they are helping and encouraging me." Shetland Scrubs is a Scottish community initative encouraging people to make scrubs for NHS Shetland’s staff during the coronavirus pandemic According to local media, some scrubs have been made from a One Direction duvet.

This uplifting footage was recorded on March 31.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.