Passover Amid The Pandemic

As the Jewish holiday of Passover begins Wednesday night, it is set to become one of the most unusual in living memory.

"Passover is probably the most celebrated holiday in the whole Jewish calendar, in part because it's a holiday where you bring people into your home," Rabbi Marc Katz of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, New Jersey told Cheddar.

"With social distancing, that's basically impossible."