Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020 Jenner made much of her fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire.

Last March, she overtook Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to top the publication's annual 'World's Billionaires' list.

Jenner has managed to maintain her substantial wealth, and as of November last year, she sold 51% of her beauty brand to Coty Inc.

For $600 million.

The deal, which wrapped in January, now values her business at an estimated $1.2 billion.

The sale, and still having a 49% share in the business, enabled the 22-year-old to retain her position.