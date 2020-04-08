Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest
Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020 Jenner made much of her fortune
from her Kylie Cosmetics empire.
Last March, she overtook Facebook founder
Mark Zuckerberg to top the publication's
annual 'World's Billionaires' list.
Jenner has managed to maintain her substantial wealth,
and as of November last year, she sold 51% of her
beauty brand to Coty Inc.
For $600 million.
The deal, which wrapped in January, now values her business at an estimated $1.2 billion.
The sale, and still having a 49% share
in the business, enabled the 22-year-old
to retain her position.