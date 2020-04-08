TRENDING: Oscar winning film 'Parasite' now streaming on Hulu Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:13s - Published 2 hours ago TRENDING: Oscar winning film 'Parasite' now streaming on Hulu Oscar winning film "Parasite" is now streaming on Hulu. The movie was the first foreign language film to win the top prize at the Academy Awards. 0

