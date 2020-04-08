Through testing.

The city council voted yes earlier today on receiving half a million dollars from the department of economic and commerce development capital fund for small businesses in chattanooga for covid-19 bridge grants.

These grants will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.

Not every small business will qualify, but those that will, could see money relief coming very soon.

If your small business does not qualify, the city says they will help guide you to other options.

"once we start taking applications, our committee of staff will start to review them and we should be able to make the first award of recommendations by next week, so we could actually have small businesses that are actually being awarded by next week."

The city expects to start taking applications for these small business grants in just a few days.