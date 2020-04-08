Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Small business grants

Small business grants

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Small business grants
Chattanooga will start taking Bridge grant applications in the next few days.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Small business grants

Through testing.

The city council voted yes earlier today on receiving half a million dollars from the department of economic and commerce development capital fund for small businesses in chattanooga for covid-19 bridge grants.

These grants will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.

Not every small business will qualify, but those that will, could see money relief coming very soon.

If your small business does not qualify, the city says they will help guide you to other options.

"once we start taking applications, our committee of staff will start to review them and we should be able to make the first award of recommendations by next week, so we could actually have small businesses that are actually being awarded by next week."

The city expects to start taking applications for these small business grants in just a few days.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.