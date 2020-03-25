Providing food for the first responders on the Eastern Shore

Global  

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Many businesses in the food and beverage industry are finding all kinds of ways to give back during the coronavirus pandemic, all while trying to keep their businesses afloat.

TO HELP OUT RESTAURANTS.

WHYNOT ORDER FOOD FOR THOSE THATARE LITERALLY RISKING THEIRLIVES FOR US....EMERGENCYRESPONSE PROVIDERS.

YOU HELPOUT THE RESTAURANT, THE FIRSTRESPONDER KNOWS SOMEONECARES..... AND YOU FEEL GOODTOO.

WMAR 2 NEWS'S DONHARRISON HAS MORE.Track: St.

Michaels is a gemon the eastern shore&.

Todayitthe rough.

No tourist, noshopping and dining.

All of usare staying in but firstresponders dluxury.

Nat: Track: Clay Stampis director for Talbot Countyemergency service.

In times ofneed, emergency services lena hand to each other&..Sot:...will always back each otherup.

You always have helpcoming in front the federalgovernment, the stategovernment or each other&.Track: But everyone in otherdepartments are consumed withtheir own battles of thisvirus, so they have to looktake care of themselves.

Sot:Right now, itquiet& Track: Chris Agharabi,is the owner of Avaand wine bar in St.

Michaels.He has 90 people employed athis four restaurants, now only20 are working.

Sot: Inrestaurants ittheir DNA to manage a crisisor get involved in a crisis.track: He has had peopleordering cary out becauspeople are stuck at home&hethough what about the peoplewho canto eat.

He came up with theidea that his customers canorder food for firstresponders.

They are riskingtheir lives for us so why notfeed them.

Sot: That kind ofgenerosity&.

Stand up: Stamptells me first respondersunderstand the risk theysigned up for but they areconcerned about their familas well.

Sot;They donquestion their job, theythe first one to do it but,their achelliez heal is theirfamily.

They donbring something home to theirfamily.

Track:So while theyare taking care of us andworking about their ownfamilies& we got your& andyour stomach.

Sot: (Clay) Itsend a clear message that ourcommunity cares.

In talbotcounty, DHMARYLAND IS GETTING MORE




