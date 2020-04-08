New York reports most coronavirus cases in the world: Reuters

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:09s - Published
New York state has 149,316 reported coronavirus cases compared with Spain at 146,690, according to a Reuters tally, as top U.S. officials say social distancing and stay-at-home orders are helping to control the spread.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR, ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: “We have had a record number of deaths.

I mean I went through 9/11, I thought in my lifetime I wouldn’t have to see anything like that again.

Nothing that bad.

Nothing that tragic.” Those somber words from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo come as the state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world.

New York state has reported over 149.000 cases, according to a Reuters tally.

To put that number in perspective - that’s three thousand more than in all of Spain.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR, ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: “I’m going to direct all flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of those who we have lost.” Despite reporting the state’s highest single day death toll of 779, Cuomo said social distancing efforts are working to get the outbreak under control.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR, ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: “If anything, we double-down now on our diligence.” The governor also said it was likely that deaths in New York were being undercounted as people died in their homes.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio estimated an undercount in the death toll of 100 to 200 people per day who are dying at home.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK CITY MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, SAYING: “Home deaths are again, a painful, awful reality for those families.

As a way of helping people most vulnerable to the disease - 94% of the U.S. population has been ordered to stay at home.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. health expert, said social distancing and other measures must continue but there are signs they are working.

And U.S. health officials are planning for the country to return to normal activities… cautiously.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, SAYING: "I fully expect, though, I'm humble enough to know that I can't accurately predict that by the time we get to the fall that we will have this under control enough that it certainly will not be the way it is now." Coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Deborah Birx, added that Americans must stay vigilant… warning that if people jump the gun on social interactions - the country could see a severe second wave of infections.




