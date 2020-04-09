Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple MacBook Air (2020) Review | The Perfect Entry-Level Mac

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Review | The Perfect Entry-Level Mac

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 07:02s - Published
Apple MacBook Air (2020) Review | The Perfect Entry-Level Mac

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Review | The Perfect Entry-Level Mac

The MacBook Air is important.

It’s the entry point in the Mac lineup.

It’s the college laptop, the freelancer’s companion, and a favorite of every Mac fan on a budget.

It’s also where many people get their first impression of the Mac.

That means it needs to balance both performance and price.

I tested two versions of the new MacBook Air to see how each of them walks this tightrope.

The Core i3 model starts at $999, while the Core i5 is at $1,199.

Each sports the new “Magic Keyboard” as a headline feature.

So, is the latest MacBook Air the perfect introduction to the Mac or, like many recent entry-level Macs, a poor first impression?

Full Review: https://www.digitaltrends.com/laptop-reviews/apple-macbook-air-review-2020/

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paulwiggins

Paul Wiggins Apple MacBook Air review: 2020's near-perfect consumer laptop https://t.co/dMxRCx6J8t 4 hours ago

aaa02930

معظم وقتي لوحدي  Apple MacBook Air review: 2020's near-perfect consumer laptop https://t.co/hiEvSds2p3 6 hours ago

Jomlett

John Hamlett Apple MacBook Air review: 2020's near-perfect consumer laptop https://t.co/NuzhjJMarp 16 hours ago

AltayErgun

Altay Ergun Apple MacBook Air review: 2020's near-perfect consumer laptop https://t.co/IaLfwdkmru 16 hours ago

nickgreeves

Nick Greeves Apple MacBook Air review: 2020's near-perfect consumer laptop | Technology | The Guardian ***** https://t.co/A1iJKf8uJY 17 hours ago

bobmanchu

Bob Chu RT @guardiantech: Apple MacBook Air review: 2020's near-perfect consumer laptop https://t.co/JBBGl9DbgL 18 hours ago

GulfB2B

GulfB2B Apple MacBook Air review: 2020’s near-perfect consumer laptop https://t.co/3794MigYfs 20 hours ago

news89com

News89 Media Apple MacBook Air review: 2020’s near-perfect consumer laptop https://t.co/iQ2MNgeS99 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.