Apple MacBook Air (2020) Review | The Perfect Entry-Level Mac

The MacBook Air is important.

It’s the entry point in the Mac lineup.

It’s the college laptop, the freelancer’s companion, and a favorite of every Mac fan on a budget.

It’s also where many people get their first impression of the Mac.

That means it needs to balance both performance and price.

I tested two versions of the new MacBook Air to see how each of them walks this tightrope.

The Core i3 model starts at $999, while the Core i5 is at $1,199.

Each sports the new “Magic Keyboard” as a headline feature.

So, is the latest MacBook Air the perfect introduction to the Mac or, like many recent entry-level Macs, a poor first impression?

Full Review: https://www.digitaltrends.com/laptop-reviews/apple-macbook-air-review-2020/