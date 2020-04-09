Conor McGregor Slams 'Barbaric' China Over 'Inhumane Behaviour'

IRELAND — UFC's Conor McGregor has slammed China and cast an unforgiving light on the regime after RTE reported that some personal protective equipment or PPE delivered from China did not conform to safety standards.

The 31-year-old was understandably less than impressed and ripped into what he calls the "barbaric" Chinese government for, "ludicrously inhumane behavior." Conor slammed China and labeled their actions "truly horrendous." He added, "not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items. Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it.

All jacked in price.

"The batches coming in are now of no use!

Ludicrously inhumane behavior." The MMA star has urged his hundreds of millions of followers to stay at home and remain vigilant; he has also admirably donated huge sums of money to help fund the fight against the coronavirus.

On his Twitter account, McGregor made the following pledge: "Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region.

Our most affected region, to this date." The substandard medical equipment sent by Xi Jinping's government is inexcusable and such actions continue to cloud their reputation on a global scale after attempting to cover up the outbreak, to begin with.

McGregor has since demanded that the Irish government withdraw their gratitude for the medical equipment received from China, as let's be honest it really is inhumane.

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!

Http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Ultimate TomoNews Compilations - Can't get enough of TomoNews?

This playlist is for you!

New videos every day http://bit.ly/Ulitmate_TomoNews_Compi... Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter