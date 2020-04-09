Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Enemy Lines movie - clip with Ed Westwick, John Hannah and Corey Johnson - Cabin Attack Yours to Own May 4 Many Men Crossed.

Few Came Back… Courage has no borders in action-packed World War II thriller ENEMY LINES.

November 1943.

A British commando squad is teamed with an American officer (Ed Westwick: Gossip Girl) on a covert mission into Poland, deep behind enemy lines.

Working with the resistance they cross the harsh Polish wilderness intent on kidnapping and extracting a sought-after Polish scientist, Dr Fabian (Pawel Delag: Schindler’s List) from the Germans.

Fabian is known to hold information on secret innovations that would prove vital to the Allied efforts.

With a German hunter unit on their tail and a Russian squad also intent on kidnapping Fabian for their own ends, it becomes a race against time, that for the winners, will change the shape of the war.

