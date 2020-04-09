Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ireland’s shock election: did a 'youthquake' really drive up the Sinn Féin vote?

Ireland’s shock election: did a 'youthquake' really drive up the Sinn Féin vote?

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 07:24s - Published
Ireland’s shock election: did a 'youthquake' really drive up the Sinn Féin vote?

Ireland’s shock election: did a 'youthquake' really drive up the Sinn Féin vote?

Sinn Féin won the popular vote in Ireland’s recent elections, shaking up a two-party system that has been dominated by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for decades.

The success was described as a 'youthquake' – but was that really the case?

We meet some of the activists, politicians and voters to ask them what the result says about Ireland and about their hopes for a government as coalition talks continue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.