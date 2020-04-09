Sturgeon: No possibility of lockdown being lifted anytime soon Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published 1 hour ago Sturgeon: No possibility of lockdown being lifted anytime soon The Scottish First Minister said she didn't expect a COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Room A) meeting on Thursday would make a decision on lifting lockdown measures "immediately or even imminently." 0

