Eye On The Day 4/9

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Eye On The Day 4/9

Eye On The Day 4/9

Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: New CDC guidelines for essential workers, the strategic national stockpile of equipment is almost depleted, and puppies helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

What keeps you happy in tough times?

