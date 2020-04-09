Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Condition Improves In ICU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Condition Improves In ICU

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Condition Improves In ICU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Condition Improves In ICU

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is improving, as he battles coronavirus at St Thomas’ Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night with a temperature and consistent cough, and was moved to the intensive care unit on Monday.

Johnson's spokesperson said “The prime minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care...he is in good spirits.” Ministers have said that the 55-year old has been sitting up in bed and talking to medical staff.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.