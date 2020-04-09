Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine Plan to Play H-O-R-S-E on ESPN

Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine Plan to Play H-O-R-S-E on ESPN

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine Plan to Play H-O-R-S-E on ESPN

Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine Plan to Play H-O-R-S-E on ESPN

Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine Plan to Play H-O-R-S-E on ESPN The NBA and ESPN have finalized plans to televise a H-O-R-S-E shooting competition.

NBA stars Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine are all expected to participate.

A number of WNBA stars, including Tamika Catchings and Allie Quigley, as well as recent NBA alumni, Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Paul Pierce, will also take part in the competition.

Players will be filmed from their home locations and compete shot-for-shot.

First-round match-ups will be held on Sunday, April 12, from 7-9 p.m.

EST on ESPN.

The semifinals and championship will take place on Thursday, April 16, from 7-9 p.m.

EST on ESPN.

The potential first-round match-ups include Young vs.

Billups, Catchings vs.

Conley, LaVine vs.

Pierce, and Paul vs.

Quigley.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SamuelLuhunga

Samuel Luhunga III RT @BenStinar: If I could pick a starting lineup of any 5 in the NBA it would be: Trae Young D’Angelo Russell Chris Paul Luka Doncic L… 16 seconds ago

krisLC25

kris RT @BR_NBA: Full ‘HORSE’ roster: ▪️ Chris Paul ▪️ Trae Young ▪️ Zach LaVine ▪️ Mike Conley ▪️ Chauncey Billups ▪️ Paul Pierce ▪️ Allie Qui… 52 seconds ago

tweetjhood

Jonathan Hood RT @JoeO670: NBA HORSE Challenge odds: Trae Young +305 Chris Paul +305 Zach LaVine +355 Mike Conley +460 Paul Pierce +800 Chauncey Billups… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.