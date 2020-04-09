Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine Plan to Play H-O-R-S-E on ESPN The NBA and ESPN have finalized plans to
televise a H-O-R-S-E shooting competition.
NBA stars Chris Paul, Trae Young and
Zach LaVine are all expected to participate.
A number of WNBA stars, including
Tamika Catchings and Allie Quigley, as well as recent NBA alumni, Chauncey Billups,
Mike Conley and Paul Pierce, will also
take part in the competition.
Players will be filmed from their home
locations and compete shot-for-shot.
First-round match-ups will be held on
Sunday, April 12, from 7-9 p.m.
EST on ESPN.
The semifinals and championship will take place on
Thursday, April 16, from 7-9 p.m.
EST on ESPN.
The potential first-round match-ups
include Young vs.
Billups, Catchings vs.
Conley, LaVine vs.
Pierce, and
Paul vs.
Quigley.