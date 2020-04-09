Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine Plan to Play H-O-R-S-E on ESPN The NBA and ESPN have finalized plans to televise a H-O-R-S-E shooting competition.

NBA stars Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine are all expected to participate.

A number of WNBA stars, including Tamika Catchings and Allie Quigley, as well as recent NBA alumni, Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Paul Pierce, will also take part in the competition.

Players will be filmed from their home locations and compete shot-for-shot.

First-round match-ups will be held on Sunday, April 12, from 7-9 p.m.

EST on ESPN.

The semifinals and championship will take place on Thursday, April 16, from 7-9 p.m.

EST on ESPN.

The potential first-round match-ups include Young vs.

Billups, Catchings vs.

Conley, LaVine vs.

Pierce, and Paul vs.

Quigley.