Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff

After receiving backlash on an Instagram post about her boyfriend Zach Braff, Florence Pugh slammed fans for spreading “hate”.

Pugh has been romantically linked to Braff, who is 21 years her senior, since early last year.

The actress posted a sweet birthday message for Braff, the first time she’s shared his photo since the couple started dating.

“I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse ... and basically bullying someone on my page,” she said on Instagram.

She defended her right to date whoever she chooses, saying she has been an adult since she turned 18 years old

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fleegull

J.San This is perfect. No one should be up in her comments about her bf but there are valid reasons why this type of rela… https://t.co/vyls6xehNZ 35 minutes ago

BonnieFuller

Bonnie Fuller RT @HollywoodLife: Ariana Grande is defending Florence Pugh from haters who criticized her relationship with Zach Braff https://t.co/K7sBM5… 48 minutes ago

ITKPopCulture

In The Know Pop Culture Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff https://t.co/86hiHPEXlz 1 hour ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife Ariana Grande is defending Florence Pugh from haters who criticized her relationship with Zach Braff… https://t.co/jsKAzjos1O 1 hour ago

InTheKnow

In The Know Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff https://t.co/tJ7ySE7q1n 1 hour ago

YulREspinosa

𝙔𝙐𝙇 𝙍. 𝙀𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙉𝙊𝙎𝘼 RT @usatodaylife: Florence Pugh defends age gap with boyfriend Zach Braff, calls out 'horrid' comments https://t.co/OKSCcMKkyH 2 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Florence Pugh defends age gap with boyfriend Zach Braff, calls out 'horrid' comments https://t.co/OKSCcMKkyH 2 hours ago

NiseeWigs

Denise M. Wigington Florence Pugh defends relationship with Zach Braff https://t.co/X5CFOlNHBD Sorry, it makes him a dirty ol' perv! 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.