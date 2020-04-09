Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff

After receiving backlash on an Instagram post about her boyfriend Zach Braff, Florence Pugh slammed fans for spreading “hate”.

Pugh has been romantically linked to Braff, who is 21 years her senior, since early last year.

The actress posted a sweet birthday message for Braff, the first time she’s shared his photo since the couple started dating.

“I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse ... and basically bullying someone on my page,” she said on Instagram.

She defended her right to date whoever she chooses, saying she has been an adult since she turned 18 years old