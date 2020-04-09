Seth Rogen Breaks Down His Most Iconic Movies

Seth Rogen breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin,' 'Superbad,' 'Pineapple Express,' 'Freaks and Geeks,' 'This is the End,' 'The Interview,' 'Observe and Report,' 'Steve Jobs' and 'Long Shot.'
- I was a little nervousabout being a leading man.I was pretty cocky whenI was younger, though,so no, I look back and marvelat how little self-doubt I had.- Oh, we're gonna need more wax.- I'm staying, this is gonna be good.[laid-back music]He [beep] killed him, man.- Be quiet, I got neighbors.- He [beep] killed him.I remember showing upto set and it just saidSeth Rogen painted in huge,like, the painting on the wall.- Oh, side by side, a team.- Bull[beep]I work a lot from theoutside in as you can see,tattoos, t-shirts, these are the thingsI base my characters on.Is this what you want?There, you like it, you like it.You can't think of that,that has to happen.