CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE 4-8 10 PM

There's tragedy across the country?

With more people dying of covi?19 every day.

Daveez county, indiana reporting their first death tonight.

More than 1?

Thousand americans have died since the pandemic first broke out?

And that number is expected to spike in the coming weeks.

In indiana?

Local positive cases moving to the triple digits?

With 45 confirmed in vanderburgh county.

The daveez county health department says people may have been exposed at one of their local gas stations?

As more than ?

Thousand hoosiers have tested positive across the state.

In kentucky?

Cases passing 1?hundred tonight?

With the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

An update from owensboro in just a moment.

In illinois?

They've reached 1?

Thousand?

With saline county confirming their third this week.

Even though some parts of the tr?state aren't feeling that surge just yet?

Officials are urging everyone to stay home and keep a safe distance from groups to help flatten the curve.

Erran huber has been covering this pandemic since it first hit the area.

He joins us tonight in the studio with more.

Erran?

Ma?

As tr?state leaders take a closer look at conditions in their state for the spread of covi?19 there are some new measures in place tonight to help turn the tide.

Tonigh?

More executive orders from governor beshea?

Meant to enforce social distancing.

"it does limit i?

Store for the life sustaining businesses we've left open to one person per household."

This as kentucky cases continue to climb.

A healthcare system already stretched thi?

With cases of covi?19 on top of other medical needs.

Is pulled even tighter as 8 owensboro health workers now have coronavirus themselves.

Back in the hoosier stat?

Governor holcomb continues to stress the seriousness of the situation.

"i am not crying wolf.

We see the numbers, hear the numbers.

Report, very transparent about the lay of the land.

We watch what's happening to the east and to our west."

And among those number?

Daviess county's first death from coronavirus.

And health officials tonight are on alert for another uptick in cases there.

After a person confirmed positve for covi?19 visited a gas station in odin last friday afternoon.

As hoosiers across the state take new measures for their own safet?and for the safety of those around them.

"we are concerned since where we're staying right now has people who have higher risk."

Since we're supposed to leave the medical professionals with medical grade ones, we just went over to the grocery, bought some fabric and stitched together some masks.

But the impact across indiana goes beyond simple social distancing.

Toda?toyota of princeton announced they aren't expected to open their major manufacturin g plant until may 4.

Eh 44news kentuckians*certainly affected by this looming pandemic as it gains ground across the region.

Places like muhlenberg and hopkins counties?

Even putting curfews in place?

To help stop the spread.

With more than 70 cases in daviess county, kentucky?

People are staying home?

And limiting their social interaction.

Joining me now is doctor michael kelley with owensboro health.

We're learning tonight that owensboro has their first case of covi?19.

Can you tell us what you're learning about this new development?

Doctor kelly?

Do you feel like medical workers in your area making headway in curbing the spread?

Or do you expect the coronavirus to spike in the coming days or even weeks?

Other places in kentucky have a curfew in place.

Do you think that would work in owensboro?

Do you feel like medical workers in owensboro have the resources they need to handle this problem?

Doctor kelly?

Thanks so much for your time.

We appreciate everything you're doing to help stop the spread.?

Hospitals across the tr?state are putting no?

Urgent medical procedures on hold?

Making these trying times even tougher for families.

A kentucky family says it took them more than a week to get their father into hospice care and they say he didn't have the resources to make him comfortable before he passed.

Joylyn bukovac shares this emotional story.

It's a love story rivaling those told in movies... "my mom and dad are the mos?

Were the most passionate, loving couple that i've ever known.

That's why i said they are like movie stars."

With a bittersweet earthly ending.

"it reminded me of the notebook.

At one point i thought they were both going to go because she was just so broken hearted.

Richard finley took his last breath sunday night.

"the whole time dad is laying there, in pain, my mom just was with him constantly; patting him, talking to him and telling him his stories over saying, 'i love you.

You're my man."

"and i've never loved anyone but you."

He passed awa?

Surrounded by his loved ones.

Even though the funera?

Has to be postpone?

His wife is still honoring his life.

"she said we are going to wait until this virus is over and we are going to have a big family reunion and she said, 'but i'm going to keep dicky right here on this alter.

We are going to create an alter with pictures and flowers and candles and i'm going to keep him here because i'm just too lonesome without him."

"not only is the coronavirus pandemic getting in the way of funeral plans, but it's also bringing in more challenges for loved ones saying goodbye."

"this is wrong this is immoral."

Richard and dorothy finley's daughter says it took more than five days to get her father into hospice.

He was without the supplies he needed to stay comfortable for several day?

His needs seemingly slipping though the cracks since his family couldn't stay with him if he was taken to the er.

"this man is screaming in pain now, all night long.

With my mother having to hear it and us soothing him as best we can with no pain medication."

And just when wolf thought all hope was lost... "i got on my knees in the bedroom and i said, 'god help me help my dad.

They don't deserve this and i just heard this voice in my head and it said, 'use the internet.

Go on facebook.'" she knew it would take power in numbers to finally get what they needed.

"we asked for help and we got it.

It was awfully late to get it but we got it."

Caregivers all over the world were offering to drop everything to help.

"so we went from nobody being willing to help to angels showing up everywhere.

Starting with peggy."

Peggy brought this facebook post to western kentucky hospice's attention... they sent help right away.

Finely ultimately didn't get his wa?he didn't want to enter the gates of heaven without his beloved wife by his side.

"she said, you know i love you more than anything but i don't want to suffer anymore, please go aand five minutes later she was gone."

His wife knowing they'll soon be reunited.

Jb 44news.

The ??c announces new measures to help essential workers avoid the coronavirus.

There's a new plan to reduce the impact for business owners and critical services?

In desperate need of workers.

Workers on the front lines?

Like doctors and nurses?

Say it's a scary problem?

But they'll continue working as long as they're healthy.

The ??c is reviewing a new proposal to have workers get their temperature checked twice every day?

While wearing a mask.

"i continue to come to work during this global pandemic because this is my calling?

" "its always having that fear, you never know what you're going int?

You get your dispatch, you get you call information, sometimes there is just so much we don't know" if exposed?

Essential workers are required to sel?isolate for at least two weeks.

Vanderburgh county is under a travel watch.

That means you shouldn't be driving around?

Unless it's essential.

Vanderburgh county is currently the only spot in the tr?state under a travel watch but several other areas in indiana have a similar measure in place.

The evansvill?

Vanderburgh county emergency management team made the announcement this week?

And that means you should only be driving if it's for work or an emergency.

"law enforcement does not want to get in practice of stopping people randomly to question why you're out because some people need to be out going to the store, picking up medication, checking on the elderly just buying essential things..

Sheriff wedding says the travel watch remains in effect until april 20th.

