Fallout of unemployment felt by thousands Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:46s - Published 1 day ago Unemployment has skyrocketed in Wisconsin, but each person's story is different. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fallout of unemployment felt by thousands JOB.THE D-W-D SAIDWEEKLYUNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS HAVEREACHED ALMOST590-THOUSAND.THAT'S ABOUT 4TIMES WHAT IT WASLAST YEAR AT THISTIME.SO..HUNDREDS OFTHOUSANDS OFPEOPLE INWISCONSIN HAVEFILEDUNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS..BUT A SIMPLE MISTAKEHAS LEFT ONEPERSON WITHOUT AWAY INTO HISACCOUNT.NBC26'S MATTJARCHOW SHOWS USWHAT IT COULDMEAN..THE SOUND OFTENNIS BALL ONRACQUET HAS FADED...THE GAME..SLOWEDTO A HALT..AARON KOLZ, TENNISCOACH"My job is to essentiallyteach the next generationhow to play tennis."..BUT AARON KOLZ ISNOW OUT OF WORK.AARON KOLZ, TENNISCOACH"Now that everything'sbeen put off, I can't dothat."KOLZ HAS LOST HISINCOME..AARON KOLZ, TENNISCOACH"I'm not bringing inanything."CHANGED HISLIFESTYLE..AARON KOLZ, TENNISCOACH"Living on a tight budget."AND FILED FORUNEMPLOYMENT.AARON KOLZ, TENNISCOACH"Everyone doesn't knowwhen we can reopen asbusinesses."BUT HERE'S THEISSUE.KOLZ FORGOT HISPASSWORD.HE'S TRIED TORECOVER HISACCOUNT..BUT CAN'TGET THROUGH.AARON KOLZ, TENNISCOACH"I've been essentialylocked out of my accountand I can't do my weeklyclaim."STANDUP MATT"Today we tried to call theDepartment of WorkforceDevelopment's media lineto see if we could helpand to see how peopleshould file claims. Wedidn't get a call back."AARON KOLZ, TENNISCOACH"I know how hard it is forthem to try to deal withpeople in all walks of liferight now trying to get theirlife back together."KOLZ HAS SEVERALDAYS YET TO GETTHROUGH AND FILE ACLAIM..BUT HOW MANY DAYSUNTIL HE'S BACK ONTHE JOB..IS STILLUNKNOWN.AARON KOLZ, TENNISCOACH"I just hope this doesn'tlast as long as people arepredicting."..MATT JARCHOW,NBC26.IF YOU OR SOMEONEYOU KNOW NEEDS TO





You Might Like

Tweets about this