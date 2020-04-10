Global  

COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad launches helpline number for assistance, healthcare & guidance

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published
COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad launches helpline number for assistance, healthcare & guidance

COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad launches helpline number for assistance, healthcare & guidance

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched helpline number for assistance, healthcare and guidance.

Centre launched the initiative in collaboration with Tamil Nadu government.

The name of the initiative is Aarogya Setu Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

While Aarogya Setu is for smartphones, the IVRS version will be available even in non smart phones.

So far, India has recorded more than 5,700 COVID-19 infections and over 145 deaths.

