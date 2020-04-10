Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SF Supervisor: Close Great Highway To Cars During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

SF Supervisor: Close Great Highway To Cars During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:33s - Published
SF Supervisor: Close Great Highway To Cars During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

SF Supervisor: Close Great Highway To Cars During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

A San Francisco supervisor wants to keep cars off the Great Highway during the ongoing shelter-in-place order to encourage social distancing among joggers, walkers and cyclists.

(4/9/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aniwontbackdown

Stop now-?s that snd-? Evrybdy look-?s goin dwn? RT @KPIXtv: A San Francisco supervisor wants to keep cars off the Great Highway during the ongoing shelter-in-place order. https://t.co/hIl… 6 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 A San Francisco supervisor wants to keep cars off the Great Highway during the ongoing shelter-in-place order. https://t.co/hIlYF1UMwY 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.