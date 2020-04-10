New York State Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Country In The World Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published now New York State Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Country In The World New York state has reported over 160,000 cases of COVID-19. According to Reuters, the state's staggering number of confirmed cases is higher than any other country in the world. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said more than 7,000 people in his state have died as a result of COVID-19. On Thursday, Cuomo urged residents of his state to continue to stay home and practice social distancing. 0

