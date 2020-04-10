Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York State Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Country In The World

New York State Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Country In The World

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
New York State Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Country In The World

New York State Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Country In The World

New York state has reported over 160,000 cases of COVID-19.

According to Reuters, the state's staggering number of confirmed cases is higher than any other country in the world.

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said more than 7,000 people in his state have died as a result of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Cuomo urged residents of his state to continue to stay home and practice social distancing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TAMMYPMC

TAMMY P. McFAYDEN RT @joshscampbell: A grim new reality... Governor Cuomo has signed an order allowing licensed funeral directors from around the country to… 1 minute ago

_GODBODY

😷 RT @ABC7NY: BREAKING NEWS: New York State has more COVID-19 cases than any country in the world - with 159,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases. ht… 9 minutes ago

waquarhassan4u

Waquar Hassan RT @ABC: U.S. death toll from COVID-19 tops 16,000 as New York state has more confirmed cases than any single country. Tracking the virus:… 11 minutes ago

BupeNgoy

Bupe Lukundo Ngoy RT @evanmcmurry: NEW: With more than 160,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the number of cases in New York state alone is now higher than it… 12 minutes ago

HarmonysMama

CNisi RT @ABC: NEW: With more than 160,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the number of cases in New York state alone is now higher than it is in a… 13 minutes ago

sdkirk57

lady for liberty RT @Thomas1774Paine: Hospitals in the state of New York discharged more COVID-19 patients than they admitted for the fourth day in a row Sa… 14 minutes ago

USVICTORY

VICTORY RT @Kingfreespeech: @NYGovCuomo You can’t blame Trump anymore. New York has 100 times more Corona Virus cases then almost every state in… 18 minutes ago

akmohanty07

Arun Mohanty RT @haryannvi: Out of 1.6 lakh Covid-19 patients in New York State, only 18k are in hospital (4.5k of them on ventilators). Rest home. Indi… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.