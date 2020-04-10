Modern Family Series Finale -Farewell- Featurette (HD)
In part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell and Cam settle in on their new normal, and Phil and Claire decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again.
Meanwhile, as Gloria becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay, Manny and Joe don’t seem to need her as much.
#ModernFamily
» Watch Modern Family Wednesdays at 9:00pm on ABC
» Starring: Sofa Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland