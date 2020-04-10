Global  

Modern Family Series Finale - Farewell

Modern Family Series Finale -Farewell- Featurette (HD) In part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell and Cam settle in on their new normal, and Phil and Claire decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again.

Meanwhile, as Gloria becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay, Manny and Joe don’t seem to need her as much.

#ModernFamily » Watch Modern Family Wednesdays at 9:00pm on ABC » Starring: Sofa Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland

ElBrandoPrime

Brandon Ball Just watched the series finale of "Modern Family". Some tears were shed. I still think Haley and Andy should have ended up together. 2 minutes ago

Jugg_Que_Naut

Little Sweetness RT @ModernFam: Thanks for the ride! Watch the series finale of #ModernFamily on demand with the ABC App and on Hulu: https://t.co/lgnalEwlz… 21 minutes ago

ashleyleimomi

ashley smashleyy Can’t believe I’m watching the Series Finale of Modern Family rn. 😭😭😭 26 minutes ago

jessmegaan

Jessica Spagnuolo Just watched the Modern Family series finale. Lots of tears. 28 minutes ago

tvpromosdb

Television Promos Modern Family Series Finale "Farewell" Featurette (HD) https://t.co/zRcDwsI5G0 28 minutes ago

BrandiCorkern

Brandle Okay I was just an emotional WRECK through the modern family series finale 30 minutes ago

itsalexguerrero

alex Finally got to watch the Modern Family series finale and now I am crying 🥺🥺🥺 Incredible 11 year run for them. 30 minutes ago

AnamikaS

Anamika S Jain 'Modern Family' series finale is a feel-good farewell to a comedy pioneer https://t.co/RtEw6dkb77 #modernfamily 31 minutes ago

