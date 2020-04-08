Eric Stonestreet reflects on 'Modern Family' as series ends Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:32s - Published 2 days ago Eric Stonestreet reflects on 'Modern Family' as series ends Actor Eric Stonestreet talked with KMBC's Kris Ketz about his time on "Modern Family." The series finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. On KMBC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this