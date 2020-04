COVID-19 test kits, masks hot commodity for global scams

BUSINESSES AND EVEN OUR STATEAND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS....ABOUTPEOPLE TRYING TO PROFIT OFFTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

BUTCONTACT 5 INVESTIGATOR KATIELAGRONE SHOWS YOU--DECIPHERING WHO'S SHADY ANDWHO'S LEGIT CAN BE CHALLENGINGAND HAS SOME FLORIDA LEADERSLEARNING LESSONS THE HARD WAY.AS THE COVID-19 VIRUSCONTINUES TO PLAGUE THECOUNTRY&THE SEARCH IS ON FOREQUIPMENT TO STOP ITS SPREAD&FROM N-95 MASKS TO APPROVEDCOVID-19 TESTING KITS& THEMARKET TO BATTLE THE PANDEMICIS HOT& BUT ACCORDING TOFEDERAL AUTHORITIES& THEOPPORTUNITY TO GET DUPED BY ITIS ALSO HEATING UP.

THESCAMMERS NEVER WASTE ANYOPPORTUNITY TO DEVELOP NEWWAYS OF RIPPING PEOPLE OFF.BUT WE FOUND DECIPHERING THELEGIT FROM THE QUESTIONABLE ATA TIME OF FEAR AND CHAOSANGETIME OF FEAR AND CHAOSGET ME OF FEAR AND CHAOSGET CO OF FEAR AND CHAOSGET COMPF FEAR AND CHAOSGET COMPLIFEAR AND CHAOSGET COMPLICAAR AND CHAOSGET COMPLICATE AND CHAOSGET COMPLICATED ND CHAOSGET COMPLICATED TA CHAOSGET COMPLICATED TAKEHAOSGET COMPLICATED TAKE FOSGET COMPLICATED TAKE FOREXEXAMEXAMPLEXAMPLECOMPANY& LAST WEEK WE RECEIVEDA TIP FROM A MIDDLEMAN THATTHE COMPANY HAD“15MILLIO”COVID-19 TESTING KITSAVAILABLE A YOU TUBE VIDEOTOUTS FAST RESULTS-- THERESULTS SHOULD BE INTERPRETEDIN 10 MINUTES: ANDACCOMPANYING PAPERWORK INCLUDEDA CLINICAL STUDY AND COPIES OFCERTIFICATES& MEANT TO PROVETHE KITS ARE APPROVED INEUROPE& BUT TAKE A CLOSEREUROPE& HE CERTIFICATE LOOKSLOOKNOTHING LIKE TYPICAL ONES&THESYMBOLS BLURRY&AND WHEN WECONTACTED THE COMPANY WITHQUESTIONS WE GOT INRETURN&THIS BOILER PLATE EMAILNOT ANSWERING OUR QUESTIONSBUT INSTEAD INFORMING US&“OURPRODUCTIVITY HAS REACHED THEMAXIMUM LIMIT DUE TO LARGEOVERSEAS ORDERS” THERESOMETHING REALLY WRONG IN THEMARKET, THERETHATPROBLEM&EVEN FLORIDADIVISION OF EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT HAS FALLEN VICTIMTO IN ITS QUEST TO PURCHASEMILLIONS OF N-95 MASKS ONLY TOBE MET, ITS DIRECTORS SAYS, BYPHANTOM COMPANIES ON A MISSIONFOR MONEY.

- GOING TOWAREHOUSES THAT ARE EMPTY,BEING TOLD THEIR ON PLANESTHAT DONANY FLIGHT PATTERN, ISIGNED PROBABLY HALF A BILLIONDOLLARSWORTH OF POFEEL LIKE ALL IIS AIR BECAUSE THESE THINGSJUST DONWARNS-- GOVERNMENTS AREESPECIALLY VULNERABLE TO LARGESCALE SCHEMES.

IN MOST CASESTHEY PREFER GOVHAVE DEEPER POCKETS THANINDIVIDUALS OR COMPANIES DO.WETO THIS COMPANY&BUT TO DATE,THEIR ONLY RESPONSE REMAINSTHIS ONE EMAIL&INDICATING THEYHAVE MAXED OUT ORDERS& BUTHAVE RECEIVED BOTH EUROPENOD OF APPROVAL&AND THE FDA&NOD OF APPROVAL&AND THE FDA&SWHICH ACCORDING TO THE FDASIICH ACCORDING TO THE FDASIMPH ACCORDING TO THE FDASIMPLYACCORDING TO THE FDASIMPLY NCORDING TO THE FDASIMPLY NOTRDING TO THE FDASIMPLY NOT TING TO THE FDASIMPLY NOT TRUG TO THE FDASIMPLY NOT TRUE.TO THE FDASIMPLY NOT TRUE.

T THE FDASIMPLY NOT TRUE.

THEHE FDASIMPLY NOT TRUE.

THE B FDASIMPLY NOT TRUE.

THE BIGDALESSON FOR ANYONE DO YOURHOMEWORK&USE THE INTERNET TOSTART DIGGING FORINFORMATION&AND IF A COMPANYCLAIMS A DEVICE IS FDAAPPROVED, CHECK WITH THE FDATO MAKE SURE THATKATIE LAGRONE - WPTV -NEWSCHANNEL 5.