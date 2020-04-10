Uber Driver Died After Woman 'Coughed Repeatedly' In Cab

NORWOOD, UNITED KINGDOM — A 33-year-old Uber driver from Norwood, south London died from the coronavirus after expressing concern that a woman had "repeatedly coughed" in the back of his car.

Shortly after picking up the woman in his cab, Mr. Ayub Akhtar, a fit and healthy family man began to have breathing problems. He expressed his concerns to his relatives and said he believed the passenger had the virus.

Mr. Akhtar, who lived with his mother and siblings, then began to show COVID-19 symptoms. Speaking to The Mail Online, his brother, Yasser said: "He told us about the lady coughing behind him in his Prius a few days before and that he was worried about it." He added, "I could hear his painful coughing from his bedroom at night and that he was struggling for breath." Mr. Akthar was at first admitted to the Mayday Hospital in Croydon and transferred to St.

George's Hospital, Tooting when he could no longer breathe properly.

He sent a heartbreaking text to his family from his hospital bed telling them to, "Pray for me" — that text would be his last.

Mr. Akhtar later died alone in intensive care last Friday after he could no longer breathe.

His family report that he had no major illnesses prior to succumbing to the virus.

Remember, stay home, saves lives.

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!

Http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Ultimate TomoNews Compilations - Can't get enough of TomoNews?

This playlist is for you!

New videos every day http://bit.ly/Ulitmate_TomoNews_Compi... Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter