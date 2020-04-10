Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Telangana woman rides 1,400 Km on her scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra Pradesh | Oneindia

We have seen heart wrenching visauls of migrant labourers walking hundreds of kilometeres on foot to their villages after the lockdown was announced, but a mother did the unusual to bring back her stranded son.

A woman in Telangana rode nearly 1,400 km on a scooter over three days amid the nationwide lockdown to bring her stranded son home from Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

48-YEAR-OLD Razia Begum set out on a challenging journey on Monday morning armed with local police permission.

She rode solo to Nellore and returned with her younger son on Wednesday evening, showing a courage that only a mother can show.

