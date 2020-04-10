Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Central Banks Have Slowed Down Gold Buying, Here’s Why

Central Banks Have Slowed Down Gold Buying, Here’s Why

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 13:52s - Published
Central Banks Have Slowed Down Gold Buying, Here’s Why

Central Banks Have Slowed Down Gold Buying, Here’s Why

"Russia's rivalry with Saudi Arabia on oil production has also put strains on the country's energy sector," says Jeff Christian, managing partner of CPM Group.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AskMinance

Minance Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, whose central banks have also been reliable purchasers off late, have also slowed down.… https://t.co/GDSULLFfVP 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.