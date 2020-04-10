Global  

USS Theodore Roosevelt 416 coronavirus cases in wake of captain's firing

U.S - The U.S. Navy confirmed Thursday that 416 crew members onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier docked in Guam, have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases jumped by 130 people in one day with more than 1,000 tests still pending.

(Newsvia)

