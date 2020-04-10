Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Rings Part 2

David Alan is a 25 year master jeweler and he stopped by to share some knowledge with us.

Join him as he breaks down and critiques the trends defining the world of luxury rings.

He looks at the rings of some of today's biggest celebrities, including Offset, Lil Nas X, Jay-Z, Jason Momoa, Snoop Dogg, Brooklyn Beckham, Shiloh LeBeau, Johnny Depp, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, Elton John, A$AP Ferg and more.