Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Rings Part 2

Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Rings Part 2

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 12:50s - Published
Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Rings Part 2

Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Rings Part 2

David Alan is a 25 year master jeweler and he stopped by to share some knowledge with us.

Join him as he breaks down and critiques the trends defining the world of luxury rings.

He looks at the rings of some of today's biggest celebrities, including Offset, Lil Nas X, Jay-Z, Jason Momoa, Snoop Dogg, Brooklyn Beckham, Shiloh LeBeau, Johnny Depp, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, Elton John, A$AP Ferg and more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.