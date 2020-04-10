Global  

Michigan Forcing Super Stores To Stop Selling "Nonessential" Items

Super Stores in Michigan will soon be forced to stop selling "nonessential" items. Stores effected are large stores such as Walmart, Costco, and Target.

They will be forced to close areas dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, and paint.

These stores must also stop the advertising or promotion of "nonessential" goods by April 13.

A number of local governments have taken similar measures.

Stores have roped off aisles and are barring certain purchases.

