How the world could change after the coronavirus pandemic | Fareed Zakaria

How the world could change after the coronavirus pandemic | Fareed Zakaria

How the world could change after the coronavirus pandemic | Fareed Zakaria

The coronavirus pandemic is more global, dramatic and unusual than any crisis we've seen in a long time, says journalist Fareed Zakaria.

Listen as he shares his perspective on how we can recover from the economic fallout, why certain countries were able to avoid major outbreaks and what this might mean for the balance of global power.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson and current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers.

Recorded April 9, 2020)

