Eye On The Day 4/10

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: There have been more than 2 million coronavirus tests in the U.S., religious celebrations look different with social distancing, and cities across the country #LightItBlue for essential workers.

Have you honored essential workers in some way?

