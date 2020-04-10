Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System The new software could be a major help in the fight against COVID-19.

The system will allow users to share data through Bluetooth Low Energy transmissions and approved apps from health organizations.

It would help establish a voluntary contact-tracing network by keeping data on phones that have been in close proximity with each other.

Users who download the apps from health organizations can report if they've been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the system will also alert users if they have been in close contact with an infected person.

The iOS and Android APIs will be released by Apple and Google in mid-May.

The new technology would prevent people from being identified, even after they share their data.

