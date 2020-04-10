Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How are schools actually performing eLearning?

How are schools actually performing eLearning?

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
How are schools actually performing eLearning?
How are schools actually performing eLearning?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How are schools actually performing eLearning?

It's actually possible.

Using technology in an engaging way is at the forefront for teachers right now.

News 18's micah upshaw tells us how they're making it work.

Micah: incorporating technology in the classroom isn't new for tippecanoe school corporation teachers, what is new is having to do it full time.

Devin: we started putting devices in the hands of our high- school students, i think it was ten years ago.

Micah: devin arms is the school corporation's director of technology.

He says the school district has invested in popular virtual learning platforms like compasslearning and i-x-l learning for students.

Devin: within those platforms they can make materials available, they can post pre-recorded videos of themselves, they can include links to documents and resources.

Jocelyn: that can get boring after a while.

Micah: for hershey elementary 4th grade teacher jocelyn maclaverty, remote learning starts with a virtual class meeting on monday, followed by lessons throughout the week.

She says even with all these digital capabilities, there is a need for teachers to continue being creative.

Jocelyn: i'm trying to do challenges with my kids at least once a week.

Micah: this week's challenge is having her students recreate popular art pieces with items they have in their home.

She says overall students and parents are responding well.

Jocelyn: i'm so proud of them, if they have any problems they are conformable to email me or send me a message through google classroom.

Micah: maclaverty and arms agree these times will be something to think about moving forward.

Devin: we'll certainly reflect on this experience and try to identify what went really well and what are some areas to address and maybe approve upon.

Micah: in tippecanoe county, micah upshaw.

News 18.

T-s-c students will be remote learning for the rest of the school year.

Their last day is may 15th.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.