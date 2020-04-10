Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Don Cheadle On "Black Monday," "House Of Lies," & "Space Jam 2" With LeBron James

Don Cheadle On "Black Monday," "House Of Lies," & "Space Jam 2" With LeBron James

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 09:30s - Published
Don Cheadle On 'Black Monday,' 'House Of Lies,' & 'Space Jam 2' With LeBron James

Don Cheadle On "Black Monday," "House Of Lies," & "Space Jam 2" With LeBron James

The Academy Award nominee talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about season 2 of Black Monday on Showtime, playing Marty Kaan on House Of Lies with Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz and what it was like working with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on the new Space Jam movie.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.