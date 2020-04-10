The faithful gather at Biloxi Nativity BVM Cathedral and online to observe Stations of the Cross

- the annual stations of the cros- had limited - attendance this year due to - covid-19 gathering- guidelines, but news 25's toni- miles takes us behind-the-- scenes as the faithful observed- this year's stations- of the cross at noon today at - nativity of the blessed virgin- mary - or bvm - cathedral in- biloxi - and online.- - typically, on good friday, the- natvity bvm cathedral in- - - - biloxi would be packed with - parishoners as those of the - catholic faith go through the - stations of the cross, a 14-ste- devotion that commemorates jesu- christ's last day on- earth as a man more than 2,000- years ago.- <nats>- this year's gathering was - limited to less than 10 people- due to covid-19 gathering - restrictions, but its purpose - remains the same.

- the most reverend louis f.- kihneman, iii, biloxi bishop: " it's really us walking with - jesus through his passion and - death, and preparing for the- resurrection.

Each of - the stations marks one of the - special moments that's in holy- scripture about - what happened to jesus in his - passion and death."

Father dennis carver served as- presider of this year's station- - - - of the cross from the first - station when jesus christ was - condemned to death ...- - - - <nats>- to the 14th when jesus was laid- in the tomb after his - crucifixion.- <nats>- it's a time for the faithful to- pray and reflect on lent and- service - to others.- <nats>- biloxi bishop, the most reveren- louis f.

Kihneman, the third, - was on- hand for this year's- livestreamed devotion, along- with local catholic parishoner- juliana skelton,- and countless others of the - catholic faith who watched on - line.

- the most reverend louis f.- kihneman, iii, biloxi bishop: " we're respecting the shelter- in place.

We're trying to keep- our distance also with each - other.

We're trying to provide- through social media the social- and spiritual communion togethe- as a church."

Toni miles, news 25: " the faithful throughout the world - are observing stations- of the cross this good friday,- but this isn't the end of the - story.- the most reverend louis f.- kihneman, iii, biloxi bishop: " there is a 15th station - and - the 15th station is the - resurrection of jesus.

On good- friday we don't celebrate that- station, but we do for holy - saturday."

In biloxi, toni miles, news 25.- - - - - stations of the cross was - followed by veneration of - the cross at 3 pm this afternoo- at nativity bvm.- you can watch the holy saturday- vigil tomorrow at 7 - pm...and easter sunday mass thi- easter sunday at 11 am - both - events livestreamed on the- facebook page for the - biloxi diocese ... and on - instagram - just head on over t- instagram-at-k-i-h-n-e-m-a-...