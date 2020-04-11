Global  

Red Bluff teachers and church throw drive-thru Easter parade for kids

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Kids in Red Bluff got a very special treat after teachers and community members came together and threw a very special Easter parade for the kids.

Today kids in red bluff got a very special treat: after teachers and community members came together and threw a very special easter parade for the kids.

Action news now reporter ana torrea shows us how the kids were the stars of the parade.

((nat: happy easter!!)) ((nat: cars honking &amp; people cheering)) take so* trt:13 jessica miller antelope elementary teacher we have a drive thru easter parade for the kids of red bluff, people are driving thru the church parking lot.

We've got lots of volunteers, handing out candy as they leave.

((butt to)) take so* trt:05 jessica miller antelope elementary teacher we put it together in 3 days, got lots of people together who were willing to show love to red bluff.

Take so* trt:04 luke gearty co-lead pastor of red bluff vineyard we love our city we wanted to put together an opportunity to put love on the kids ((nat: hi monty!!)) take so* trt:12 jessica miller antelope elementary teacher super excited i have missed seeing the kids in my classroom so much, i think its probably just as good for me if not better to see their faces for them to see our faces.

((nat: yay!

Im glad you guys came!) take so* trt:05 luke gearty co-lead pastor of red bluff vineyard we're in this global pandemic and we're able to celebrate at a distance take so* trt:03 jessica miller antelope elementary teacher to spread some happiness and something great for the kids of red bluff.

((nat: thanks for stopping by!)) reporting in red bluff, ana torrea action news now coverage you can count on.

Today's easter parade was held at the "red bluff vineyard".




