'Critical weekend ahead': County leaders urge the public to stay vigilant

Their situation.

It has now been almost three weeks since governor brown signed her "stay home, save lives" order.

Kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren is live from a park in eugene to show us why experts say we can't let our guard down now.

Matt renee, here at skinner butte park, there are many people out walking, running and enjoying the sun.

But leaders at lane county public health say we all need stay vigilant especially over the weeknd.

Lane county public health along with city leaders are urging the public to continue keeping their distance.

They say this weekend we will be critical.

We have not reached the peak number of cases yet.

Leaders say everyone needs to do their part to keep that number low.

They say if you need to go outside for exercise or to walk the dog, do it near your home.

They dont to see parks get too busy.

Bob hollander tells he lives in pleasant hill but came to skinner butte park to walk with some friends.

Sot: coronavirus / bob hollander /park goer the people that i know that like the kind of activities that i do are in eugene and so we picked a park that was kind of midway for both of us.

> both mayors of eugene and springfield say they won't be handing out tickets for people who violate the social distancing rules just yet.

Right now they are just urging the public to follow the rules while educating them about proper protocol.

And to give you some perspective on the number of positive cases of covid-19 in lane county compared to the rest of the state.

Lane county public health spokesperson jason davis says lane county is home to around 11 percent of the state's population.

And right we have two and half percent of the state's confirmed cases.

He says that number is low because of the social distancing measures.

Live in eugene i'm michael