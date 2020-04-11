Dr. Oz Explains A Breaking News Study Out Of France Today. 

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 02:48s - Published
French doctor, Didier Raoult met with France’s Premier Emmanuel Macron last night to present a new paper that studied 1,061 COVID-19 patients that were treated early with hydroxchloroquine and azithromycin (z-pac).

He found that those on this drug protocol met with 92% excellent outcomes (they were free of the virus within 10 days).

