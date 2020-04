Viral Video Shows Man Dragged Off SEPTA Bus By Police For Not Wearing Mask Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 days ago Alecia Reid reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Viral Video Shows Man Dragged Off SEPTA Bus By Police For Not Wearing Mask COLD AIR HITS WITH THE FULLFORECAST, UKEE, BACK OVER TOYOU.WE WILL SEE NEW A BIT,THANK YOU.NOW BACK TO THE CRISIS.SIGN OF THE TIMES A MANREMOVED FROM A SEPTA BUS FORNOT WEARING A MASK.ALYCIA REID JOINS US WITH THEFULL STORE/HAVE WHAT HAPPENED,ALYCIA.REPORTER: UKEE, SEPTAOPERATORS NOW HAVE RIGHT TOREFUSE TO TRANSPORT PASSENGERSTHAT DO NOT WEAR FACE MASKSAND THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME WEARE HEARING A PHILADELPHIAPOLICE BEING CALLED INTOENFORCE THAT RULE.NOW WE WERE ALERT TODD THISVIDEO BY A VIEWER THAT IT WASON SOCIAL MEDIA AND AT THISHOUR IT HAS BEEN VIEWEDTHOUSANDS OF TIMES.THIS MORNING THAT VIEWER SAIDTHAT THEY SAW, A DRIVER CALLPOLICE, BECAUSE THIS PASSENGERWOULD NOT LEAVE THE BUS.NOW, THEY WERE, HE WASPHYSICALLY DRAGGED OFF OF THEBUS BY PHILADELPHIA PD, ATMARKET AND 11TH STREET.HE WAS RESISTING HOLDING ON ASTIGHT AS HE COULD AND REFUSETO GO GET OFF.IT TOOK ABOUT THREE OFFICERSTO FORCIBLY REMOVE HIM BYHOLDING HIS ARMS AND LEGS ANDDRAG HIM OUTSIDE OF THEVEHICLE.NOW BEFORE ALL OF THAT TOOKPLACE POLICE SAY HE WAS WARNEDTO EXIT THE BUS BY THE DRIVERAND HE DID NOT GET OFF ANDWHAT YOU SAW WAS THE RESULT OFIT.SEPTA'S WEBSITE STATES THAT ASTHEY CONTINUE TO FOLLOW CDCGUIDELINES, ALL CUSTOMERS AREREQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASKOR COVERING WHILE COMMUTING.NOW POLICE SAY THE GENTLEMENIN THE VIDEO WAS REMOVED FROMTHE BUS BUT THAT HE WAS NOTARRESTED, OR CITED.REPORTING LIVE FROM CENTER





