crawfish for holy week

Video Credit: KADN - Published
3 faithful christians across acadiana have been celebrating holy week a little differently this year, but many are still keeping the tradition of crawfish boils alive, news 1's leigha mcneil has the details... standup: crawfish is normally the go to for easter celebrations...but with the stay at home order in effect gov john bel edwards wants to remind everyone the rules still apply even though its a holiday "there was't an easter exemption for the stay at home order ther's no easter exemption from the 10 person limit because that virus is't going to honor that."

Gov edwards says its okay to boil crawfish for your immediate family who normally eat together on a daily basis but..."you cannot have a block party you should't be inviting all your siblings and children and grandparents and in-laws over to a house."

But owner of crazy bout crawfish megan backner, says sh's been seeing signs that people do't intend to gather in large groups"normally we will see a lot of people come for like 3 or 4 but because of wha's going on 'm seeing a lot of families order one sack each."

Her sales have been cut in half but megan beleives its for the greater good"this is a time where we really do need to see a decrease in sales and it matters a lot to me on how my community is taking a virus seriously that makes me really happy to know that w're still celebrating but w're still listening to the government" "easter is it gonna look like previous easter but it does't mean that you ca't find some ways to meaningfully worship and celebrate but we should't do it in groups of people that violate what w've been talking about."

Standup: megan says crazy about crawfish will be closed on easter sunday but they will be open tomorrow from 9am-9pm in lafayette leigha mcneil news 15 thanks leigha...local lcg leaders echo the governors message encouraging people not to gather in crowds larger than 10 to prevent the spread of the corona virus 3




