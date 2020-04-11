Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > There’s a ‘New Love Island’ on Netflix – But There’s One Big Twist

There’s a ‘New Love Island’ on Netflix – But There’s One Big Twist

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:05s - Published
There’s a ‘New Love Island’ on Netflix – But There’s One Big Twist
There’s a ‘New Love Island’ on Netflix – But There’s One Big Twist
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ycove

Yiannis Cove @SaimaFerdows There's that new show coming to Netflix tomorrow which is essentially Love Island but they all lose p… https://t.co/Hk1fE5ZM76 15 hours ago

13Jads13

jake denny @NetflixUK I didn’t think there could be something worse and more annoying looking than love island but well Netflix made one 😂😂 22 hours ago

Leah_WelchX

Leah💫 Now would be a great time for Netflix to put all series of Love island on there tbh🧐 3 days ago

Channel24

Channel24 NEW TV SHOW: Ten young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think… https://t.co/IoM2ARjprP 4 days ago

dolcediior

🏹 @fasshionlover I did love it! There will be a new show coming to Netflix this Friday too, it’s called “Too Hot to H… https://t.co/jUt4tjLT01 4 days ago

NickiTMRockstar

👸🏾 Is there anything good on Netflix? I’ve been stuck on Love Island lol 5 days ago

awesomehabibi

Abubakar Hussein There is a new series starting this Friday on Netflix. It's about a group of sexy singles dating on an island (reme… https://t.co/epukaa9Adp 6 days ago

SpikeyMikey93

Spike 💯 This Netflix Love Island thing looks interesting. No***or kissing when you’re there. Think I’d be champion going… https://t.co/9uLXraFMYJ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.