50 People Tell Us Why They're Proud Of Their State Video Credit: Conde Nast Traveler - Duration: 03:51s - Published 3 weeks ago 50 People Tell Us Why They're Proud Of Their State We asked 50 people, one from each state in the U.S., to tell us what makes them proud to be where they're from. Is it the people? The beautiful scenery? The movies set there? What makes you proud to be from your home state? Watch this latest episode of Culturally Speaking then let us know in the comments below. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 50 People Tell Us Why They're Proud Of Their State - Ah, prouds an interesting wordbut I am thankful that we aresome of the most hospitablepeople you will ever come across.Everybody is so niceeven if they're stabbing youin the back with their words,there's a smile in their eyes.[lively music]- I am proud to be fromNorth Dakota becauseit is a small but mighty state.- There's not a lot of us who leave Maine.And so when you meet another Maine-routside of Maine there'slike this instant bond.- It's a vast state, you gotfrom Buffalo way up there,and then you got the big apple NYC,what I like about itmostly, you can get up,four in the morning andget some Haagen Dazsice cream if you wanted.- I'm a mid-westernerliving in New York City,I feel like it's a great place to be from,it gives you a great, solid foundation.- There's a lot of nature there.It's a beautiful state- It's a beautiful state.- The king of the great outdoors!- If you like seasons,we experience all four of them.- I love the sunshine.- The quiet and the green.- Mountains, they're so gorgeous.- The sunsets, themountains, the landscape.- If you love flat lands, they have them.If you love bright blueskies, they have them.- I'm proud to be from Arkansas,'cause the heritage that we had.- Michigan has its reps of eithersometimes it's too country,sometimes it's very segregated,but there is a lot of beautythat comes from Michigan.- The diverse mix of peoplethat are all from there.- There is a lot of diversity.- Everyone seems tohave a pretty open mindand it's such a weirdlydiverse cast of characters.Like hippies, survivalists, Colorado bros,crunchy granola people.- I think that of the southern states,it is the most interesting by far'cause of the food andthe music and the history.- I think what makes Kansas special is- [All] The people.- Everybody you meet fromNebraska has a real friendlyoutlook a real friendly kind of attitude.- The people are genuineand usually very friendly.Almost too friendly sometimes.- I think the people that live thereare really quality people.- The good midwest vibesthat we give off to everyone,lots of his an hellos.- When you're drivingaround you actually waveas you're driving down the road.- I think the Minnesota niceis definitely a component.- The sense of the community.- The hardworking midwestern work ethic.- I think it raises like areally hearty sort of person.- People from Wyoming are very tough.- It builds, grooms, molds,the perfect southern gentleman.- I can say that I grewup in like Bourbon area.I know all about Bourbon,know all about horses,didn't drink bourbon till college,never had a horse.- Well, I'm proud to be an Oklahomanbecause we're not from Texas.- Everything is bigger in Texas!- We are known for our hospitality,for our good food, good music.- You can't go wrong with our pizzas.- I love the seafood.- We have really good cheese curds.- We have a lot of pridein our homegrown stuff.- I'm proud to be fromRhode Island because of thegreat amount of culturewe have in our state.- Our culture is amazing out there.- Dead poet society was filmed in Delawareat St. Andrews school.- Bernie Sanders, Ben and Jerry's,and the fact that wedon't have any billboards.- The weathers amazing, ourfootballs awesome, go Seahawks!- I like being able to say thatI have the most boardingschools in my state,Connecticut has like 500 billion of them.- My favorite thing aboutNew Hampshire is the motto,live free or die!- We have the chocolate capitalof the world in Pennsylvania- It's the sweetest place on earthwhich is Hershey, PA.- I love that Florida is known tobe like the party, happening place.- Yikes, I think Nevadasreally interestingbecause a lot of peoplego there just for fun.You can't really saythat for a lot of states.So that make me really proud.



Recent related news from verified sources Dermer: Israel stands tall today, but it came with a heavy price “With the rebirth of the Jewish state, Israel has transformed us from a downtrodden, weak, and...

Jerusalem Post - Published 1 week ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this Proud American 🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @MattWalshBlog: Why aren’t essential workers at grocery stores and other places dying in droves? They’re around tons of people. Yet the… 3 minutes ago jess listening to @MostDopeGingerr teach his students online and tell them how proud he is of them despite the circumsta… https://t.co/TjUOWfwtd1 4 minutes ago 🦋 RT @mamaa_ari: Be a proud breast mama. Be a proud formula mama. Be a proud cloth mama. Be a proud ‘sposies mama. Be PROUD in all the things… 5 minutes ago Essential Wholesome Man Of COZY 🦦 RT @Dave214_: Having a millionaire and people you always looked up to you tell you “ I’m proud of you “ & that they believe and will invest… 53 minutes ago Obaji Sunday RT @Victor35517418: British creation contraption called Nigeria the zoo death trap the animal kingdom.why won't the world laugh at them sha… 54 minutes ago Elmer Bounce Mahone @KingJames It’s mess up! But we have been dealing with these injustices for over 400 years and the first thing they… https://t.co/WZEVX0NwQT 1 hour ago Victormunachi British creation contraption called Nigeria the zoo death trap the animal kingdom.why won't the world laugh at them… https://t.co/U3wFbZxh7k 2 hours ago Christina ❤️ WANNA ONE ALWAYS THANKS US FOR BEING THEIR PRIDE BUT THEY DONT KNOW HOW PROUD WE ARE TO TELL OTHER PEOPLE THAT WE A… https://t.co/nEBJDpf7IE 2 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Indian weightlifter uses his EARS to hoist 80 kilograms



Don't try this at home: Rajinder Kumar lifted 80 kilograms of weights using just his ears. That's about twelve times as heavy as a bowling ball! He achieved the incredible feat in Jalandhar, in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:25 Published on April 6, 2020