50 People Tell Us Why They're Proud Of Their State

- Ah, prouds an interesting wordbut I am thankful that we aresome of the most hospitablepeople you will ever come across.Everybody is so niceeven if they're stabbing youin the back with their words,there's a smile in their eyes.[lively music]- I am proud to be fromNorth Dakota becauseit is a small but mighty state.- There's not a lot of us who leave Maine.And so when you meet another Maine-routside of Maine there'slike this instant bond.- It's a vast state, you gotfrom Buffalo way up there,and then you got the big apple NYC,what I like about itmostly, you can get up,four in the morning andget some Haagen Dazsice cream if you wanted.- I'm a mid-westernerliving in New York City,I feel like it's a great place to be from,it gives you a great, solid foundation.- There's a lot of nature there.It's a beautiful state- It's a beautiful state.- The king of the great outdoors!- If you like seasons,we experience all four of them.- I love the sunshine.- The quiet and the green.- Mountains, they're so gorgeous.- The sunsets, themountains, the landscape.- If you love flat lands, they have them.If you love bright blueskies, they have them.- I'm proud to be from Arkansas,'cause the heritage that we had.- Michigan has its reps of eithersometimes it's too country,sometimes it's very segregated,but there is a lot of beautythat comes from Michigan.- The diverse mix of peoplethat are all from there.- There is a lot of diversity.- Everyone seems tohave a pretty open mindand it's such a weirdlydiverse cast of characters.Like hippies, survivalists, Colorado bros,crunchy granola people.- I think that of the southern states,it is the most interesting by far'cause of the food andthe music and the history.- I think what makes Kansas special is- [All] The people.- Everybody you meet fromNebraska has a real friendlyoutlook a real friendly kind of attitude.- The people are genuineand usually very friendly.Almost too friendly sometimes.- I think the people that live thereare really quality people.- The good midwest vibesthat we give off to everyone,lots of his an hellos.- When you're drivingaround you actually waveas you're driving down the road.- I think the Minnesota niceis definitely a component.- The sense of the community.- The hardworking midwestern work ethic.- I think it raises like areally hearty sort of person.- People from Wyoming are very tough.- It builds, grooms, molds,the perfect southern gentleman.- I can say that I grewup in like Bourbon area.I know all about Bourbon,know all about horses,didn't drink bourbon till college,never had a horse.- Well, I'm proud to be an Oklahomanbecause we're not from Texas.- Everything is bigger in Texas!- We are known for our hospitality,for our good food, good music.- You can't go wrong with our pizzas.- I love the seafood.- We have really good cheese curds.- We have a lot of pridein our homegrown stuff.- I'm proud to be fromRhode Island because of thegreat amount of culturewe have in our state.- Our culture is amazing out there.- Dead poet society was filmed in Delawareat St.
Andrews school.- Bernie Sanders, Ben and Jerry's,and the fact that wedon't have any billboards.- The weathers amazing, ourfootballs awesome, go Seahawks!- I like being able to say thatI have the most boardingschools in my state,Connecticut has like 500 billion of them.- My favorite thing aboutNew Hampshire is the motto,live free or die!- We have the chocolate capitalof the world in Pennsylvania- It's the sweetest place on earthwhich is Hershey, PA.- I love that Florida is known tobe like the party, happening place.- Yikes, I think Nevadasreally interestingbecause a lot of peoplego there just for fun.You can't really saythat for a lot of states.So that make me really proud.