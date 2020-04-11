Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns

Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns

Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns

Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns

Geneva - WHO Director-GeneralDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact.

Europe's worst hit countries, Spain and Italy, are both relaxing some measures, while their lockdowns continue.

Globally there are 1.6 million cases of coronavirus and 101,000 deaths.

Speaking at a virtual news conference in Geneva, Dr Tedros said there had been a "welcome slowing" of the epidemics in some European countries.

He said the WHO was working with governments to form strategies for easing restrictions, but that this should not be done too soon.

"Lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence," he said.

"The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly." (Newsvia)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VN_USA4Trump

Viet-American4Trump @WHO please goes and tells #china that :'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns… https://t.co/hvsCTUNbs9 3 minutes ago

manabC43

Manab BBC News - Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns https://t.co/maKLFZYQaY 3 minutes ago

wireless_step

Breaking news feed RT @FerrerMafehn: ✎ Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns #BreakingNews #bbcnews ➵➵➵ https://t.co/QRnC89KhA… 8 minutes ago

FerrerMafehn

Marco Ferrer ✎ Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns #BreakingNews #bbcnews ➵➵➵… https://t.co/VNbSMJezvA 8 minutes ago

DaveBaldwin1

Dave Baldwin BBC News - Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns https://t.co/qqAjdyyhoZ 8 minutes ago

SBheshraj

SHARMA BHESHRAJ RT @MahendraShmmg: Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns https://t.co/cuSpxCzbET 12 minutes ago

Josevizner

Jose A. Vizner A ver Manolete que haces ahora... #COVIDー19 #coronavirus #viruschino BBC News - Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' i… https://t.co/4Kfq1t3Jsy 12 minutes ago

beegee0968

Beegee #GTTO #JC4PM2019 #GeneralElectionNow BBC News - Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns https://t.co/w2hYrRqbrN 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.