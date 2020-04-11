‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on the PPE kits and COVID-19 cases in the capital.

Jain said around 35,000 kits have arrived in the capital and more will follow.

The minister said around 2 lakh PPE kits will be needed in Delhi.

This comes as over 180 cases were found in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

To contain the virus spread, five more areas were sealed off in Delhi.

Total areas sealed in Delhi are now 30.

Over 900 people are affected by COVID-19 in Delhi.