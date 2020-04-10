Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > '720 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; no shortage of PPE kits': Satyendar Jain

'720 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; no shortage of PPE kits': Satyendar Jain

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:57s - Published
'720 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; no shortage of PPE kits': Satyendar Jain

'720 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; no shortage of PPE kits': Satyendar Jain

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has now reached 720.

Delhi health Minister, Satyendar Jain said that 21 areas have been identified as hotspots and tests are being conducted in those places.

He also added that there is no shortage of PPE kits for healthcare workers in the capital.

Watch the full for all the latest updates from Delhi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Diptanu20871847

Diptanu @ANI ‘720 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; no shortage of PPE kits’: Delhi Health Minister @SatyendarJain… https://t.co/TOnrg6pzCv 4 hours ago

Imdjyadav

DHANANJAY RT @htTweets: ‘720 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; no shortage of PPE kits’: Delhi Health Minister @SatyendarJain https://t.co/q73Zmx89gS 7 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times ‘720 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; no shortage of PPE kits’: Delhi Health Minister @SatyendarJain https://t.co/q73Zmx89gS 7 hours ago

maddi_nuh

Madin Ahmad RT @raffiquester: Spike in Covid-19 cases in Mewat in Haryana has started ringing alarm bells for truckers as they foresee huge shortage of… 2 days ago

raffiquester

Mohd Raffique Spike in Covid-19 cases in Mewat in Haryana has started ringing alarm bells for truckers as they foresee huge short… https://t.co/x8hPPywJii 2 days ago

IBNEBASHIR5

Aamir Bashir RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak |There is still a global shortage of nearly 6 million nurses, mainly in low- and lower-middle-income co… 4 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost #CoronavirusOutbreak |There is still a global shortage of nearly 6 million nurses, mainly in low- and lower-middle-… https://t.co/NIwC7VhMgl 4 days ago

maheshs97394123

mahesh singh This is the true face of BJP. who is doing politics now? Iran, Seria, US receive support but not Indian State (non… https://t.co/6hDGlxrVgT 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.