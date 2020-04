Student helps continue Easter tradition

NEIGHBORHOOD TODAY.SIREN "BLAKE WILLSON" ISNORMALLY A SENIOR AT OXBRIDGEACADEMYTHE EASTER BUNNY.

BLAKE WANTEDTO BRING JOY AND CONTINUE A40-YEAR TRADITION AT PALMBEACH NATIONAL WHICH USUALLYINCLUDES AN EASTER EGG HUNTAND PHOTOS WITH THE EASTERBUNNY.

WITH THE CLASS OF 2020MISSING MANY TRADITIONS LIKEPROM BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC &BLAKE FELT IT WAS IMPORTANTKEEP THIS TRADITION GOING."I JUST THOUGHT IT WAS REALLYIMPORTANT FOR THE KIDS IN MYNEIGHBORHOOD WHO WERE WORRIEDABOUT GETTING TO SEE THEEASTER BUNNY THIS YEAR AT THEEASTER EGG HUNT TO BE ABLE TOSEE THE EASTER BUNNY AND TOMAKE TRADITIONS OF THEIR OWNLIKE I WAS ABLE TO WHEN I WASA KID SEEING THE EASTERBUNNY." OVER A HUNDRED PEOPLECAME OUT TO WAVE TO THE EASTERBUNNY AND AS YOU CAN SEESMILES WERE EVERY WHERE.A UNIQUE